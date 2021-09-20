Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 20

The death has occurred of Monica Mc Auley (née Dunne)

Killean, Newry, Armagh / Kildare



McAuley (nee Dunne), Monica - R.I.P. Edenview, Kelly's Road, Killean, County Armagh. 19th September 2021, peacefully at home with her beloved family. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Sean, Bronagh, Ciaran, Ruairi, Siobhan and Meabh.

Monica's remains will repose in McGennity's Funeral Home, 18 Forkhill Road, Newry BT35 8LZ tomorrow (Monday 20th September) from 2.00pm until 4.00pm and from 7.00pm until 9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday (21st September) at 11.00am in St. Michael's Church, Killean, followed by private cremation later. The family home is to remain private please.

Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Joseph pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the wider family circle.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McGennity Funeral Directors.

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Gerry Aldridge

Newbridge, Kildare



Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, England and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Brother of the late Tommy, Maureen, Liam, Bob, Anne and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne (nee Brennan), children Gillian, Gerald, Janice, Alison and Robert, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, sister Phyllis, extended family and friends. May Gerry rest in peace. Gerry's funeral will take place in England at a later date.

The death has occurred of Bridget Curran

Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Fethard-on-Sea, Wexford, Rathangan and The Curragh Camp. Wife of the late Christy. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Antoinette, Patricia, Christine and Bernie, sons-in-law Pat, Paddy, Willie and Damien, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jack and Willie, sisters Maureen and Josie brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews nieces relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home on Sunday from 1pm for family and close friends with Rosary at 6pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Removal on Monday morning to arrive St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Newbridge. The numbers at the Mass are limited in line with current restrictions. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Bridget's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page. https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/

he death has occurred of Mary O'SULLIVAN (née Geraghty)

Caherdavin Lawn, Caherdavin, Limerick / Straffan, Kildare



Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick.

and formerly of Ardclough, Straffan, Co. Kildare.

Mary died peacefully, in the wonderful care of Mary and Steve and their exceptional staff, at Riverdale Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her brothers Micheál, Séamus, and Pat.

Greatly loved and missed by her husband Tony, daughters Lucy (London), Katy (Melbourne) and Dorothy (London), sons-in-law Tim and Bill, her darling grandchildren Alannah, Patrick and Theo, sisters Ada, Shelagh and Carmel, brother Andy, her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Mary’s Funeral Service will take place in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick on Tuesday September 21st at 12:30pm.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

House private. Family flowers only please.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the capacity of the Cathedral is limited to 50% but Service will be live streamed here.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Michael Maguire

Baltracey, Donadea, Kildare



Maguire, Michael, Baltracey, Donadea, Co. Kildare, September 17th 2021, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit, deeply regretted by his loving sister Lilly, brother Ritchie, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Michael's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane on Monday at 10am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Michael's Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/.

Michael's Funeral Cortége will be leaving his residence on Monday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.