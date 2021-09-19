Property: Demand for houses never stronger as prices surge

The combination of particularly strong demand and limited supply is causing house prices to rise across Ireland.

A prolonged shortage of properties on the market has resulted in prices rising by almost 7% in a year to June, the fastest rate of property price increases in almost three years.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) prices have now risen for 10 months in a row. The trend of working from home along with the shortage of available properties is causing this “boom” in prices. This trend looks set to continue for the foreseeable future, as rural areas are now significantly surpassing more urban areas with some regions seeing an almost 14% increase.

Property auction specialists at IAM Sold have noted that despite lockdowns and restrictions, enquiry levels on their properties have continued to be exceptionally strong over the last year. Patrick Folan, for the Leinster Property Auction commented, “With the high demand we are currently experiencing, now is a great time to market a property.

“We are finding competitive bidding on the vast amount of properties we are offer for sale and have thousands of registered applicants currently looking to buy before the end of the year.”

The company are still the only auctioneers in Ireland who undertake a print and online marketing campaign and do not charge any up front costs to enter a property into their auctions.

In addition, the IAM Sold group which sells properties all over Ireland, Northern Ireland and UK was confirmed as the largest auction provider in Ireland and the UK with over 4000 sales in the past 12 months.

Garraii Na Gcrann, Kilmacraddock, Maynooth, Kildare — Offered ab bids over €700,000 in partnership with Team Lorraine Mulligan, Celbridge.

This exceptional and breath-taking five bed detached residence is set on a picturesque and magnificently landscaped c. 0.5 acre site. This perfect family home is in excellent condition throughout, has beautifully private front and back gardens and enjoys a pivotal location within a few minutes' drive of the village of Leixlip. Don't miss this opportunity to acquire a stunning home with a very prestigious address in a highly sought-after area.

153 Clonliffe Road, Dublin — Offers at bids over €800,000 in partnership with Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, Drumcondra.

This is a superb investment opportunity, laid out in 10 (en-suite) bedrooms and is currently nearing the end of being fully renovated. Created with artistic flair and taste, this stylish light-filled house has recently undergone renovation this year, while retaining an abundance of period features such as high ceilings throughout and the original staircase and garden railings. The property is ideally located on Clonliffe Road, in the heart of Drumcondra and can only be described as a very fine investment property.

Gainsborough House, Northgate St, Athlone, Westmeath - Offered at bids over €165,000 in partnership with Oates Auctioneers, Athlone. Superb opportunity to acquire a unique period townhouse in a town centre location along with an established menswear shop with a sitting tenant. The property is separated into a 4- bedroom house and retail unit and retains much of its natural beauty.

