Property: €10m Kildare site sale shows strong market

Coonan Property recently recorded a sale of property by tender for a sum well in excess of its guide price of €10 million.

This successful sale is an indication of the current market strength for new homes in the Greater Dublin Area including Kildare.

The site in Kill, which has full planning permission for 164 new homes, is c. 15.69 acres (6.35 ha) and is adjacent to the existing Earls Court development.

There is permission for a superb mix of detached, semi-detached, duplex and apartment units in this much sought-after location.

Kill is a very attractive village with fantastic amenities and a thriving local community.

The location of the site is within walking distance of shops, schools, pubs, and eateries.

Given its proximity to Dublin, Kill has emerged as a very popular commuter town and is serviced well in this regard.

It has superb access to public transport.

There are regular bus routes that run locally and the Luas Line at Saggart is only a ten-minute drive from here.

Travelling by road is also a breeze as the M7 is mere minutes away.

Whether you want to get to Naas, Dublin or beyond, you can do it with ease.

Yet while it is a great commuter location, Kill isn’t just a one trick pony.

The area has a massive equestrian background and a reputation for appreciating life’s thoroughbreds.

Coonan Property said it had no doubt that future properties will uphold the quality synonymous within the location and the firm said it looked forward to seeing this situation develop.

Auctioneer Philip Byrne commented after the sale: “The very successful tender process demonstrated the volume of demand from builders for ready to go sites in good areas.

With demand for new homes extremely buoyant and the current difficult climate planning permissions sites that are

“Ready to go” are selling really well. ”

For further information please contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property on 01 – 6286128 or philipb@coonan.com.