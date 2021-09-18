Search

18/09/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Magnificent country home near Kilcullen

Showhouse condition: This 2,872 sq.ft. family home is set on two acres offering a secluded oasis

Thomastown Lodge

Thomastown Lodge, Thomastown, Kilcullen is a magnificent detached 2,872 sq.ft. residence set on two acres.

It comes with two stables, a double garage and a chalet (ideal for games room, gym or home office).

Approached through a recessed brick entrance with electric gates with sweeping tarmacadam and tree lined avenue, the house is set back from the road amid a mature private site, which is mainly in lawn.

Enclosed by trees and hedges, the grounds offer a secluded oasis, yet the property is only four miles south of Kilcullen, seven and a half miles from Newbridge and 11 miles from Naas.

Built approximately 20 years ago, the house is presented in showhouse condition containing spacious light filled accommodation with features including oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, full red brick exterior, granite quoins and window sills, four ensuite bedrooms, sunroom, marble tiling, modern cream fitted kitchen with island unit and polished granite worktops.

The neighbouring towns of Kilcullen, Newbridge, Kildare and Naas offer a wealth of educational, recreational and shopping facilities including Whitewater Shopping Centre and Kildare Retail Outlet Village.

Commuters have the benefit of the M9 motorway with access at Junction 2 (three miles) and the train service from Newbridge, Kildare or Sallins Stations direct to the city centre.

This is an ideal family home offering spacious family accommodation and must be viewed to be appreciated.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €625,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.

