16/09/2021

New bus route between Naas and Caragh may be offered by Local Link service

Senan Hogan

A new bus service between Caragh and Naas may be added to the Local Link timetable.

Kildare Co Council said that a proposed bus route between the destination "remains at the planning stages" and added that  it is envisaged that this service "will be considered under the Connecting Ireland - Rural Mobility Plan."

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy had requested an update on the issue at the local Kildare-Newbridge municipal district meeting on September 15 and asked for "a ballpark timeline" for its introduction.

Last month, a new regular Local Link bus service was launched between Naas and Blessington.

The service has stops in Ballymore Eustace, Punchestown Racecourse, Naas Hospital and Naas Town Centre.

The service operates Monday to Friday with four trips per day in each direction.

Manager of TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin, Alan Kerry said at the launch: “We are delighted to provide a sustainable transport option for people living along this route. We are hopeful that this service will provide a real alternative to private car usage, while ensuring that those that don’t drive have a new travel option between Blessington and Naas.

"We are confident that the timetable for this service should cater for the needs of those who may wish to travel for employment, education, training, retail or recreational purposes”.

 

