Plans for a massive 80-bed Kildare nursing home, 98 flats and a primary care centre have been withdrawn

Proposals for a massive Kilcullen care centre for the elderly have been withdrawn by the developers.

There were over 80 submissions from locals on the planning file in relation to proposals for 98 apartments, an 80-bed nursing home and a primary care centre.

Curragh Property DAC wanted to build a Centre of Excellence for Care for the Older Persons consisting of two buildings, between three/four storeys high, providing 78 one-bed apartments and 20 two-bed apartments.

The two buildings would have a combined total floor area of 9,260.5 m”.

Two local councillors also expressed concerns about the proposal, which was lodged with Kildare County Council last July.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer pointed out the land is zoned for industrial/warehouse use and not community/residential. She said if the site was rezoned, other industrial sites would have to be found as there was a scarcity of sites with this designation in the Kilcullen area.

She also asked if the HSE would be involved in managing the proposed primary care centre. She also expressed concerns about the scale of the proposed buildings, housing density, parking capacity, traffic, and green spaces.

Cllr Rob Power questioned whether this would be the optimal location for this type of development.

He raised the increased traffic burden on the local road network, parking needs, the size of the apartments, outdoor recreational space and the zoning designation for the site on the Naas Road, Kilcullen.