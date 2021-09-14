Search

14/09/2021

Athy school to get new classrooms

Education

Athy.

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A dozen new classrooms are to be provided at Scoil Mhichil Naofa in Athy.

According to Senator Fiona O’Loughlin the Minister for Education Norma Foley has given approval for the project to proceed to tender.

The project will also see the renovation of the existing rooms in the primary school. 

Senator O’Loughlin said: “This will mean  a 12 classroom extension being constructed, plus the refurbishment of the existing 16 classrooms, to provide a top class 28 classroom school for the children of Athy and the surrounding areas.”

She added the decision is “a huge endorsement of the teachers, staff and whole school community at Scoil Mhichil Naofa.”

