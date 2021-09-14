Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 14

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Enright

Meadow Brook Close, Ballinasloe, Galway / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, at his residence, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes, sons Darren and Matthew, step-daughters Angelique and Tara, grandchildren Lauren, Owen, Jerome, Corey, Levi, Reilly, Madison, Taylor, Rosie and Mikey, brother Billy, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at his home for family and friends only. Removal from his residence on Wednesday, 15th September, to St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Interment afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge arriving at 3.30 pm approximately.

With the easing of funeral service restrictions, the Requiem Mass is now permitted with an attendance of 50% capacity of the Church. However in keeping with HSE and government guidelines, please maintain social distancing and respect the safety of the family at this time. For those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave a message of sympathy for the family in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Fitzpatrick (née Dunne)

Moone, Kildare



Formerly of Blarney Park, Kimmage, Dublin. Peacefully,in the loving care of the staff in Parke House Nursing Home. Elizabeth (Lily), predeceased by her beloved husband John and parents Martin and Brigid. Deeply regretted by her sister Bridie Murphy, sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, friends and her Legion of Mary members.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at William Ryan and Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock, W23 XC90 from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday with removal to The Little Chapel, Kilcock arriving for 7:30pm. Due to government advice the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Little Chapel followed by burial in Moone Cemetery, Co. Kildare. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Lily's family in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Wojciech Gajda

Caragh, Kildare



Suddenly in the tender care of the staff of St. James' Hospital. Beloved husband and father. Sadly missed by his loving wife Malgorzata, sons Arkadiusz and Marcin, brother, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Wellbrook Funeral Home, Allenwood tomorrow, Tuesday, from 5pm with prayers at 7 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Strict covid restrictions are in place. For those who can not attend but wish to leave a message please do so on the open condolence book below. Crematorium is strictly private. Mass will be streamed by zoom with a posting of meeting link later. Wellbrook Funeral Home Eircode W91V88V.

The death has occurred of Myrtle Kelly (née Geraghty)

Kinneagh Cross, The Curragh, Kildare, R56 N510



Beloved wife of the late Pat and much loved mother of Fiona, Sarah and Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brother Lorenzo and Esmai, sister in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Myrtle rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Funeral arriving SS Mary & Laurence's Church, Crookstown for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday the 15th September. Interment after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.