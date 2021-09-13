Kildare garda officers stop disqualified drunk driver

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí have stopped a disqualified drunk driver.
The update was announced by the Naas Roads Policing Unit on the Garda Traffic Twitter account.
Proceedings are to follow.
Garda Traffic has since urged people to never ever drink and drive.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.