13/09/2021

ALONE Ireland seeking Telephone Support Coordinators in Kildare

Pic: ALONE Ireland

Pic: ALONE Ireland

ALONE Ireland are currently recruiting for Telephone Support Coordinators to support its services in a number of counties, including Kildare, it has been confirmed.

The group are now recruiting for Support Coordinators for HSE Community Healthcare Organisations in the following areas:

  • CH05 (South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford LHO and Wexford)
  • CH06, (Wicklow, Dún Laoghaire and Dublin South East)
  • CH07 (Kildare/West Wicklow, Dublin West, Dublin South City and Dublin South West)
  • CH08 (Laois, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath, Louth and Meath)
  • CH09 (Dublin North LHO, Dublin North Central and Dublin North West)

Speaking on the role, ALONE said: "This is a wonderful and exciting opportunity to join one of the most important charities in Ireland in a period when the need for our services has never been greater."

"By participating, the successful candidate will have the opportunity to positively influence the lives of many older people in Ireland."

Those interested in applying are requested to send a copy of their CV along with a cover letter stating what interests you about working with Alone, the role and your availability to careers@alone.ie.  

The closing date for applications is September 22.

Further information can be found by clicking here.

