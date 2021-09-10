NEW: Boutique hotel plans for Kildare bar and restaurant

FILE PHOTO
An award-winning bar and restaurant has submitted a planning application to Kildare Co Council for a 20-bed boutique hotel.
The Hanged Man on the banks of the Grand Canal has won many plaudits for its cuisine.
The proposed boutique hotel would include a reception area and a lounge bar and restaurant.
The designs include a kitchen, cold room, beer store and plant room.
Also proposed are toilets, canal-side decking and a rooftop herb garden with solar panels.
Extending the existing car park is also part of the planned changes.
