Man needed medical attention after being assaulted by his wife

A man told Naas District Court that he received medical attention after he was assaulted by his wife.

The man said that pictures appeared on social media of his wife in bed with another man and he told her she was not welcome in the house.

He told the court of an incident when his wife was to spend time babysitting a relative’s children but instead went elsewhere.

When she returned a day earlier than planned there was a confrontation during which he was kicked by her, he claimed.

The man further alleged that she pushed him against a wardrobe and she abused his son.

It was also claimed that she had engaged in “phone sex” and this could be heard in the house because the phone was “on speaker.”

The man, he further alleged, was struck with a mirror on his arm causing a cut and bruising which necessitated five visits to a nurse and doctor. He claimed she also called him “a bastard”.

The man said he admitted hitting her after he was injured. He handed in a picture of his injuries to the court

The court also heard that the man has a number of medical issues noting that the woman also has an interim protection order against the applicant, Judge Desmond Zaidan granted a similar order to the man.

He said they are prohibited from communicating with each other.