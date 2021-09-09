Gardaí officers in Kildare stop wanted, disqualified and speeding driver

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare Gardaí have arrested a driver who was both disqualified from driving and the subject of a bench warrant.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the M9 when they stopped the driver, who was caught speeding at 149kph in a 120kph zone.
Gardaí managed to find out that the driver's past by using the Garda Active Mobility app.
Proceedings to follow.
