Search

09/09/2021

Man 'pepper sprayed by woman in his Kildare home'

Allegation

Man 'pepper sprayed by woman in his Kildare home'

Gardaí investigated

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man was pepper sprayed by a woman in his home, it was claimed at Naas District Court on September 1.

Anna Marie McEneaney, 35, whose address was given as 52 Harbour View Apartments, Athy, is being prosecuted for alleged assault on July 29 last at 3 Nelson Street, Athy.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it will be alleged that the woman entered the house at 10.20pm.

Read more Kildare news

He added that the spray affected the injured party’s eyes and throat.

The court also heard that the front door was open at the time.

Sgt Kelly also said that the defendant is known to the injured party.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to November 23.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media