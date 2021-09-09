Man 'pepper sprayed by woman in his Kildare home'

Gardaí investigated
A man was pepper sprayed by a woman in his home, it was claimed at Naas District Court on September 1.
Anna Marie McEneaney, 35, whose address was given as 52 Harbour View Apartments, Athy, is being prosecuted for alleged assault on July 29 last at 3 Nelson Street, Athy.
Sgt Jim Kelly said it will be alleged that the woman entered the house at 10.20pm.
He added that the spray affected the injured party’s eyes and throat.
The court also heard that the front door was open at the time.
Sgt Kelly also said that the defendant is known to the injured party.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to November 23.
