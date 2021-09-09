Search

09/09/2021

Motorists arrested for driving under the influence of drugs

The scene of one checkpoint / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Two drivers were arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs at checkpoints yesterday, according to Kildare Garda Division.

The Roads Policing Unit based at Naas carried out checkpoints with the Road Safety Authority and Customs and Excise officials in Monasterevin and Kilcock areas. 

Two motorists were arrested for drug driving.

In addition, vehicles were seized from Unaccompanied Learner Permit Holders who also had no L-Plates displayed.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices and Penalty Points were issued and court appearances will follow in some cases.

Customs Officers also detected two vehicles being driven with green diesel. Fines of €2,000 were levied in these situations. 

RSA inspectors inspected 19 vehicles and detecting a series of major and minor offences including tachograph offences on HGVs. Court proceeding will follow.

Roads Policing Unit Naas said it would like to thank the public for it patience during this operations in Monasterevin and Kilcock. 

