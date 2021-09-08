Search

08/09/2021

Does your local pharmacist deserve recognition? Nominate them for award

Does your local pharmacist deserve recognition? Nominate them for award

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

In every corner of Ireland, whilst the Covid-19 pandemic closed GP surgeries and hospital capacity overflowed, pharmacists stepped up.

Pharmacy doors remained firmly open during an unprecedented challenging time. Indeed, many patients turned to their community pharmacist for consultations for more serious conditions which are usually dealt with by GPs.

Irish Pharmacy News is delighted to announce that the search is on to find The People’s Pharmacist for 2021, in association with Panadol; giving the Irish public the opportunity to nominate and vote for, their local pharmacist who has gone above and beyond.

The People’s Pharmacist Award seeks nominations from across the country, giving patients the opportunity to recognise and salute their local pharmacist.
It was, with unparalleled gratitude to Irish pharmacists, that members of the public received vital medicines, health and wellbeing advice and that the vulnerable and those in need were protected and kept safe.
Now more than ever before, it has become clear to everyone that pharmacists are one of the most critical members of Ireland’s health service family, embedded in the heart of every community.

Through this Award, we are enabling the public to have a voice in recognising the unwavering support and spirit that makes pharmacists the backbone of our health service in every community across Ireland.

Six finalists will be shortlisted from all nominations received, showcasing the leading stories of compassion and dedication which go above and beyond.
A nation-wide voting process takes place to find The People’s Pharmacist 2021 recognising the bravery, hard work and sacrifice pharmacists have made since during the Covid pandemic since March 2020.

Closing Date for Nominations: Friday September 24, 2021

To nominate your local pharmacist visit: www.irishpharmacyawards.ie/panadol/

