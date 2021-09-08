Golf club in Kildare gets green light for new toilet

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission for an on-course toilet at a golf club in Clane.
Millicent Members Golf Club had lodged a planning application in July for the facility.
The toilet would cover an area of 5.6 square metres.
The 150-acre, 180 hole facility is USGA specification championship standard.
The clubhouse features two bars and a restaurant.
