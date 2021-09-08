Know anyone who looks like Santa? €18 an hour being offered

It may still be early September and over 100 days to Christmas, but the search is on for "jolly Santa lookalikes" for planned Santa grottos.

The Santa Experience company said it would prefer if applicants have a real fluffy, white beard rather than a fake one.

The business is looking for Santas for busy grottos in Dublin, Portlaoise, Ennis, Cork, Limerick.

Spokesperson Greg Clarke said: "We are searching for jolly Santa lookalikes who are willing to play Santa.

"The positions are for the end of November onwards.

"Full training and a professional Santa suit will be supplied including boots, fake beard if required, gloves and spectacles.

"A real beard is preferred but is not essential."

The company said that pay rates vary based on experience but would not be less than €18 per hour.

Greg added: "In terms of pay, it varies from location to location and also depends on experience.

"For instance we could have someone in Dublin that has to travel further to work and is theatrically trained or a fully professional actor.

"Whereas in another location we could have someone who could be doing it for the first time and requires a lot of coaching on supervising.

"We supply training videos and in-person training days for all staff and all roles.

"But generally pay would not be less than €18 per hour."

Applicants are asked to send their photo and phone number to staff@santaexperience.ie.