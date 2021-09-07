Kildare County Council announce temporary road closure in Newbridge

Pic: Kildare County Council
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced a temporary road closure in Newbridge.
In association with Irish Water, KCC gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the Ballymany Road (R-445-30) between 7:00 a.m. Monday, October 11 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13.
Specifically, the road will be closed from Junction of R445, L7042 and L7036 at the Ballymany Road, to Junction of R445, L7042 and L7036 at Moorfield Crossroads.
This will be done to facilitate wastewater connection works.
The KCC also provided information about alternative routes, saying: "Southbound vehicles travelling on Ballymany Road will be diverted onto Green Road and then diverted onto the R413 Road. Vehicles will be directed north back towards Newbridge where they will reach the end of the diversion. The reverse applies in the opposite direction."
It added: "Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána, and that emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained."
The KCC added that any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 13.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.