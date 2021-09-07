No way to get to school for First Year boy with autism

The mother of a teenage boy with autism who has not been able to start his first year in secondary because he cannot get transport to school has spoken of her family’s distress at the situation.

Alice Buckley’s 13-year-old son Luke was excited to begin his second level career at St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge, where he is due to attend its dedicated ASD unit.

The family lives in Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, and neither of Luke’s parents drive, so they are dependent on special transport to the school via an escorted bus for their son. The former Coill Dubh national school pupil availed of such transport while he attended primary school.

Alice says that she filled out the necessary forms for the Department of Education in May, which were signed off in June, for Luke to be able to obtain school transport.

Luke was looking forward to starting at St Conleth’s Community College on Friday, August 27 — but his hopes were dealt a blow when the family was contacted by the school the day beforehand.

Alice said that the school informed her that the tender for Luke’s transport had not been awarded, and so no bus would be calling for him the next day.

“It was very upsetting for Luke. He suffers badly from anxiety. He’s very emotional, we can’t say anything to him, he’s upset and not eating or sleeping properly,” said Alice, who added that her son had enjoyed primary school and had been looking forward to starting secondary.

“He loved going to school. He loves learning new things, he loves science and history and geography.”

The family has not been given a timeline for when they can expect transport to Luke’s school to be provided — just an estimate that it will be a couple of weeks at best.

Luke cannot take public transport by himself, and no routes from the family’s home would fit with his school hours in any case.

“To get a taxi is €400 for the week, we did look into it. But we wouldn’t be able to eat,” said Alice of the price.

The family are worried that Luke will get angry within himself as a result of not being able to go to school as expected, and are concerned about the effect the situation will have on him.

Alice says that the situation is causing stress in the household. “Luke is very snappy, you can’t even mention school at the moment. If the phone rings he wants to know if it’s the school.”

The family cannot get answers from the Department of Education as to when a bus will be arranged for their son.

“We just want some news on when we would be able to get him to school. Could they put on a temporary bus service for him or something?” said Alice.

“The organisation of school transport is carried out by the Department of Education and Bus Éireann. The school facilitates the completion of application forms with the parents and will continue to support the parents in any way we can,” said Patricia O’Brien, principal of St Conleth’s Community College.

The Department of Education did not respond to a request by the Leinster Leader for a comment on Luke’s situation.