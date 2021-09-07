Gardaí pursued dangerous driving suspect from Dublin to Newbridge

Gardaí have officially confirmed that they arrested a man following an incident of dangerous driving in the College Farm Estate in Newbridge on Sunday.

Garda officers observed a vehicle engaged in dangerous driving on the Brookview Road, Tallaght on Sunday evening and instructed the driver to stop the vehicle.

However, the driver failed to stop and left the scene at speed, which prompted gardaí to engage the vehicle in a contained management operation.

The vehicle eventually made its way to the College Farm Estate area - about 40km away - where it was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot but was later apprehended and arrested.

The driver is understood to be a man in his late teens was taken to Tallaght Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and appeared before Tallaght District Court yesterday.