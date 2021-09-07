JOBS: Cleaning staff being hired for different shifts

FILE PHOTO
Sodexo is hiring:
Cleaners/Cleaning Operatives: Day, Nights & Weekends Manufacturing
Cleaning Operatives - Manufacturing Environment - Nights & Weekends
Duties:
Benefits:
Incentive scheme in place additional .70c per hour if on time and no absence
Hours of work: Shift Pattern available: Tuesday and Thursday Wednesday and Friday
Saturday and Sunday work available if Part-time needed.
· Holiday pay
· Onsite parking
· Sign on bonus
· Flexible hours
· Shift work
· Days , nights, weekends, evenings
To Apply email: Sinead.Dempsey@sodexo.com
