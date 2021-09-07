Search

07/09/2021

JOBS: Cleaning staff being hired for different shifts

JOBS ALERT: Accounts Assistant - Competitive Salary - Dundalk

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Sodexo is hiring:

Cleaners/Cleaning Operatives: Day, Nights & Weekends Manufacturing
Cleaning Operatives - Manufacturing Environment - Nights & Weekends

Duties:

  • Ensure all of your assigned duties / tasks are completed as required
  • Ensure all checklists are signed off as required
  • Comply with all health & safety regulations
  • Carry out any reasonable work instruction to the standard required
  • Responsible for all day to day aspects relating to the maintenance of the GMP cleaning service within the contract
  • Specification to the agreed performance
  • To provide a cleaning service to the agreed standards in GMP areas in accordance with the Service Level Agreements and Key Performance Indicators specified in the service contract
  • To actively enforce relevant statutory, company and site H&S compliance together with the monitoring of related equipment
  • To ensure all agreed Client paperwork is available to GMP cleaning team and all paperwork reviewed for accuracy in line with Client SOP and expectations.

Benefits:

Incentive scheme in place additional .70c per hour if on time and no absence

Hours of work: Shift Pattern available: Tuesday and Thursday Wednesday and Friday

Saturday and Sunday work available if Part-time needed.
·        Holiday pay
·        Onsite parking
·        Sign on bonus
·        Flexible hours
·        Shift work
·        Days , nights, weekends, evenings


To Apply email: Sinead.Dempsey@sodexo.com

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media