Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 7

The death has occurred of Brendan Graham

Ashtown, Dublin / Drumcondra, Dublin / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Graham, Brendan (late of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, and Drumcondra and Ashtown, Dublin) 5th September 2021 (peacefully, after a short illness) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. Formerly of Arthur Guinness & Son; Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Eoin, Brendan will be very sadly missed by his daughter Maria, son Seán, daughter in law Karen, his adored grandchildren Alison and Cillian and many special friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing on Tuesday the 7th of September 2021, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm at Jennings Funeral Home, Amiens Street (with adherence to social distancing guidelines) with removal to St. Saviour’s Church, Dominick Street, arriving for 5pm (note: capacity of attendees at Church is limited to 140 people). Funeral Mass on Wednesday the 8th of September 2021 at 10am followed by burial at St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Donations if desired to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Harrington

Clane, Kildare



Harrington, James (Jimmy), Clane, Co. Kildare, September 6th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers George, Paddy and Johnny, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Jimmy will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst in the Funeral Home.

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Jimmy's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane on Wednesday at 11am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Jimmy's Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Jimmy's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Thomas Anthony (Tony) O'Connor

Leixlip, Kildare / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



O’CONNOR, Thomas Anthony (Tony) (Leixlip and formerly of Ballymore Eustace, Punchestown, Co. Kildare) September 6th., 2021 (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Ita and much loved father of Billy and Noreen; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Shona, Caoimhe, Saoirse, Lauren and Abigail, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Susan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Removal on Thursday morning (September 9th) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

“Stay with me, Lord”

The death has occurred of Helen GAFFNEY

Our Lady's Place, Naas, Kildare



Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Thomas and some of her siblings.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy, Breda, Bernadette and Annette, brother Joe, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends,

"May Helen Rest in Peace"

Removal from the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday morning arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. The webcam in the church is via the parish website on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam. Helen will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas

Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) McCormick

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare / Down



Formerly of Co.Down.

Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh with Ann by his side. Father of the late Brian (Corkey). Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, grandchildren Darragh, Kim and Aaron, daughter-in-law Annette, brothers Peter, Michael and Gerard, sister Maureen, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Joe rest in peace.

Joe will be reposing at McWey's funeral home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Monday from 3pm for family and close friends with Rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Carmelites Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. The numbers at the mass are limited in line with current restrictions. Condolences can be left in the condolences section below.

Joe's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page or at the following link;

/https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/