Kildare Gardaí pull over multiple drivers for speeding offences

Pic: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Kildare recently detected a number of motorists travelling above the speed limit of 80kph.
According to Garda Traffic on Twitter, The Naas Roads Policing Unit revealed that that the drivers were stopped at Little Connell, with one driver found travelling at 129kph.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices and 3 penalty points were issued to all.
