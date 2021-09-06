Heritage Council invites Kildare citizens to nominate their Heritage Hero 2021

The Heritage Council has invited people from all over County Kildare to nominate their Heritage Hero for 2021.

People from County Kildare are invited to nominate the person or group that they feel is most deserving of the award by completing the Heritage Hero nomination form.

CEO of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said about the call for nominations: "Heritage Heroes come in different forms: last year, the Heritage Council acknowledged Christy Cunniffe, who had recently retired as the archaeological field monument advisor for County Galway."

"Mr Cunniffe was recognised as a ‘Heritage Hero’ for his efforts throughout his 30 years of involvement in heritage, in engaging with local communities and heritage groups, and sharing his own knowledge and enthusiasm with those around him."

She continued: "Heritage Heroes are special people who have made a significant contribution to maintaining and promoting our heritage: it may be natural heritage, built heritage or our intangible heritage, which comprises everything from traditional skills to language and sport."

The heritage hero award is part of the National Heritage Awards, which takes place annually to celebrate projects and events from National Heritage Week.

National Heritage Week 2021 ran from 14 – 22 August, and comprised a mix of online, in-person and community activities and projects.

A total of over 1,000 projects and events took place around the country, 35 of which were shared by project organisers in County Kildare.

At the National Heritage Awards, the Heritage Council will also recognise the most successful heritage project from County Kildare as part of the County Award category.

Nominations for the Heritage Hero of Kildare for 2021 close at 12pm on Monday, September 20.

National Heritage Week is co-ordinated by the Heritage Council as part of European Heritage Days – a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Union in which more than 50 countries participate each year, with further support from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and Fáilte Ireland.

The Heritage Council was established under the Heritage Act 1995 with responsibility to propose policies and priorities for the national heritage.

It works in cooperation with a range of agencies, communities and individuals to promote education, enjoyment and understanding of our national heritage.

For further information, visit www.heritagecouncil.ie.