Motorist speeding in Newbridge tests positive for drug driving

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks in Newbridge this weekend when they detected a driver travelling at 83kph in a 50kph zone.
The detection took place in a built-up area in the town.
The motorist was stopped and subsequently tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
The person was arrested at the scene and court proceedings are to follow.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.