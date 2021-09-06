Burglary in Broadford area while occupiers were away

Gardaí are investigating the incident
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Broadford area on Monday, August 30 last.
The break-in took place at a property whose occupants were away at the time.
The incident happened at 1.45pm.
Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for help.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.