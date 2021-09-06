Search

06/09/2021

Have you seen this car? Gardaí hunting Ford Focus linked to Newbridge hit-and-run

CCTV footage showing the car with damage to its right hand side / PHOTO: NEWBRIDGE GARDAÍ

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Newbridge gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on a blue Ford Focus hatchback in connection with a hit and run at Rosconnell Estate, Newbridge on Monday, August 30 which left a woman in hospital.

The female pedestrian in her 40s was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital with injuries described as serious but not life threatening.

Two other stationary cars were also damaged in the incident.

Gardaí in Newbridge are carrying out a technical examination of both cars. CCTV is currently being reviewed.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information on a blue Ford Focus hatchback car that failed to remain at the scene.

They are also appealing to the driver of this car to come forward.

The car was last seen on the Dublin Road in Newbridge with damage to both the left and right sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045 3431212 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

