Farming For Nature Ambassadors announce three Kildare farmers have joined their ranks

Three lucky Kildare farmers have been announced as new members of the Farming for Nature Ambassadors (FFN) for 2021.

Father and son Norman and Michael Dunne, and Anthony Mooney, all of whom farm in Maynooth, were selected to join FFN 2021.

The trio are part of a total of seven Ambassadors chosen for the FFN 2021 public vote awards.

First set up in 2017, Farming For Nature (FFN, www.farmingfornature.ie) was set up with an aim to source, share and celebrate the stories of farmers across Ireland who manage their land in such a way that sustains nature, while providing a livelihood for their family.

This year’s ambassadors come from right across Ireland and include beef, poultry, forestry and tillage farmers who manage a wide range of very valuable habitats, including species-rich grasslands and heaths, wetlands, woodlands and hedgerows.

Dr. Brendan Dunford of the Burren Programme, founder and committed volunteer with Farming for Nature said about FFN 2021: "This year’s farming for nature ambassadors are, like their predecessors, just so engaging and inspirational."

"They provide a powerful and timely testimony as to how farming and nature can, and must, work in harmony - and that simple actions can make a big difference."

He added: "These farmers deserve our respect, gratitude and support: they embody all that’s great about rural Ireland and they offer great hope at a time of climate and biodiversity crises."

Norman & Michael Dunne currently run a regenerative farming system operating under the principles of conservation agriculture, and grow cereals such as beans, oats, barley and wheat for the animal feed market.

Norman also produces hay for the equine market, and the family keep a small number of pigs and sheep to graze cover crops and pasture.

In addition, Norman is experimenting with Biodynamic preparations and Korean Natural Farming methods to enhance the soil biology and to inoculate seeds before sowing.

He explained: "You're getting the seeds off to the best possible start that you can give them by inoculating it with something biological rather than something chemical."

"It encourages with the bond between the seed and the soil. It’s a natural defense from pathogens. It's like colostrum for a baby."

Since the reintroduction of regenerative farming methods on the land, there has been a significant increase in biodiversity and a return of numerous bird species to the Dunne farm: “Biodiversity has exploded on the land here in the past 3 or 4 years. There are birds here now that I have never seen on the farm before," Norman said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Mooney runs a 200-acre beef farm with the help of his wife Mary Rose and son Conor.

The fertile limestone soil is well suited for growing high quality grass. Anthony runs a herd of between 100-120 cross-bred continental cattle.

He keeps a suckler herd of 12 cows and the rest he buys in as weanlings to finish for beef.The grassland has not been reseeded in over 25 years – the permanent pasture contains a diverse range of grasses and flowering plants.

Anthony has also spent years observing and recording different plant, bird and insect species on the land. Rare plant species recorded on the farm include toothwort, sweet woodruff and wild orchids.

He explained: "Over the past 2 years I have started targeting specific species on the farm that I thought needed help – birds, mammals, insects and plants."

"For example, we’ve been focusing on ground nesting birds like skylarks and meadow pipits - I delayed the mowing of a field last summer because there was a nesting skylark in one of the meadows."

He also revealed that he has put around 600-700 meters of hedges on the farm: "I’ve never taken out a hedge. I manage hedges for biodiversity. They are cut back every 4-5 years to encourage new growth."

The seven ambassadors will be featured at the annual Burren Winterage Weekend (www.burrenwinterage.com) in October, which is also when the winner of the public vote will be announced.

Sixteen additional ambassadors will be announced and profiled over the coming months, bringing the FFN Ambassador network to a total of 66 farms located across Ireland.

The Farming for Nature Awards are sponsored by Bord Bia and supported by a wide range of farming and conservation interests including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the National Rural Network.

The deadline for the public to vote for FFN 2021 is midnight Friday October 22nd 2021.

For more information about FFN 2021 go to www.farmingfornature.ie or email info@farmingfornature.ie.