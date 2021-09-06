Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 6

The death has occurred of Elaine DUNNE (née Quinlan)

Rathasker Road, Naas, Kildare / Tralee, Kerry



In the tender care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, daughter Eithne, sons Sean, Joe and Cormac, sister Rosemary, grandchildren Freya, Naava, Aria, Orlin, Philomena, Anne, Patrick, Dearbhla, Mary, Orlaith, Catherine, Joachim, Bernadette and Miguel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Elaine Rest In Peace"

Elaine's Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. The webcam in the church is via the parish website on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam. Elaine will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Helen GAFFNEY

Our Lady's Place, Naas, Kildare



Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Thomas and some of her siblings.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy, Breda, Bernadette and Annette, brother Joe, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends,

"May Helen Rest in Peace"

Removal from the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday morning arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. The webcam in the church is via the parish website on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam. Helen will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas

Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Callanan

Maynooth, Kildare / Shantalla, Galway



Callanan, Elizabeth, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Fursey Road, Shantalla Galway, September 2nd 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving brothers and sister. Sadly missed by her loving mother Betty, sisters Lorraine and Jennifer, brothers Paul, Kevin and Ronan, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a funeral for family and close friends will take place for Elizabeth. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday between 6 pm and 8 pm. Elizabeth’s Requiem Mass to be held at 11:30 am on Monday 6th at St Mary’s Church in Maynooth followed by burial at Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Donations in lieu, to St Francis Hospice Blanchardstown by clicking on the following link https://www.sfh.ie/donate.

The death has occurred of Bridget Rock

Donaghers Lane, Prosperous, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare



Rock, Bridget, Donaghers Lane, Prosperous and late of Timahoe, Donadea, Co. Kildare, September 2nd 2021, peacefully at Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Shirley, brother Kit, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Bridget will be reposing at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 3pm for family and close friends. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Bridget (limted to 50 people). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Bridget's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Bridget's Funeral Cortège will be leaving Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by committal in Staplestown Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Laura ANDERSON (née Foreman)

Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas, Kildare



Late of Hartwell Green, Kill and Monread, Naas, Co. Kildare. In the tender care of the staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved wife of the late Aidan and mother of Billy, Catherine and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Colette, brothers Bennie and Noel, daughters-in-law Daba and Catherine, grandchildren Tara, Sean, Liam, Megan, Junior and Fatou, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Laura Rest In Peace"

Removal from the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Saturday morning arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. In line with current guidelines the number of mourners in the church will be limited to fifty people. The webcam in the church is via the parish website on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam. Laura will be laid to rest in Fingal Cemetery, Dublin.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.