Kildare Property Watch: Substantial block of land in Carbury on sale for €200,000

A 12.7 acre block of land in Carbury has come on the market with an asking price of €200,000.

The plot is located between Edenderry (7km away) and Enfield (11km) just outside the village of Carbury with extensive road frontage onto the R402.

According to selling agent Jordan Auctioneers, this is an excellent location with the M4 (Junction 9) less than a 10-minute drive from the holding. The village of Carbury is within walking distance.

The property extends to c 12.7 acres (5.15 hectares) with over 500 metres of frontage onto the R402. It is currently in grass with mature trees and natural hedgerows on the boundaries. There is a lovely aspect towards Carbury Castle to the north and Newberry House to the south.

According to Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents, “the entire would make a good site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission”.

The property is for sale by private treaty and Jordan’s are quoting €200,000. Additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.

See site plan below: