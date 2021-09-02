Deaths in County Kildare

Phyllis Vaughan, Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town

August 31. Suddenly at home surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Michael and Martha. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Martha, Carmel and Veronica, brothers Michael, Ger and Vincent, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors from Phyllis's family home on Friday to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Martin Ryan, Ottomy Drive, Clane

September 1. Peacefully at St. James's Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughters Lynette, Lisa and Chloe, sons Martin and Thomas, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to current government guidelines, a funeral will take place for family and close friends for Martin (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below. Martin's Funeral service can be viewed on Sunday morning at 11.30 am by clicking on the following link https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Moira Lewis

Moira Lewis (née Behan), Thornhill Heights, Celbridge / Clonbullogue, Offaly

September 1. Formerly of Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly. Peacefully, at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late James. Sadly missed by her loving children Sandra, Derek and Jennifer, grandchildren Darragh and Keelin, son-in-law Cathal, sisters Marcella, Sheila, Maeve and Eimear, brother Pauric, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Willie Fennin

Willie (Bailey) Fennin, Cardenton House, Athy

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Roisin and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, children Michael, Deirdre, Eamonn, Willie, Irene, Mary and Suzanne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 21 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Removal from his residence at 10.30 am on Saturday morning (September 4th) to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. House private on Saturday morning please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section at RIP.ie.

Kathleen Kane

Kathleen Kane (née Gillick), Coill Dubh

August 31st 2021, peacefully at St. Vincent's University Hospital, beloved mother of the late Baby Imelda, deeply regretted by her loving husband Iggie, daughter Áine, sons Enda and Donagh, son-in-law Steve, daughters-in-law Olga and Karen, grandchildren Ross, Jade, Jamie, Tommy and Aidan, great-grandson Harry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home Prosperous from 2pm on Thursday for family and close friends. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Due to current government guidelines, a funeral for family and close friends will take place for Kathleen (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Kathleen's funeral mass can be viewed on Friday (Sept. 3rd) at 10am by clicking on the following link :https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh. Kathleen's Funeral cortége will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Friday (Sept. 3rd) at approx. 9:30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. House Private Please.

Maurice Dee

Maurice (Mossy) Dee (Jnr), Coill Dubh

August 31. Suddenly. Godson of the late Ellen (Nellie) Mitchell. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children Vanessa, Darren and Debbie (son in law John, and partners Tara and John), grandchildren Jessica, Tiarnán, Riley, Lillie and Ellie, his parents Maurice (Snr) and May, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and his best friends Harry and Baxter. Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Mossy (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Mossy's funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh The funeral cortège will be leaving Mossy's family home, on Saturday morning at approx. 10.15am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to "Irish Cancer Society, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin". House Private on Thursday Please.