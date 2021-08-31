LATEST: Penneys reveals more details of new €75m centre outside Newbridge

Penneys has issued more detail on the massive logistics centre it is planning outside Newbridge.

The retail giant is submitting a planning application to Kildare County Council to develop a new, state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution depot facility in Great Connell off the R445.

The international fashion retailer will invest €75 million to develop the facility, which it said is demonstrating its long-term commitment to Ireland, high street retail and local communities.

A spokesperson said: "The decision to develop a new advanced facility in Great Connell reflects the need for additional capacity to support the company’s continued growth plans.

A design image of the new facility

"Planning is being sought for the development of a 500,000 sq ft facility that will comprise of a distribution centre, warehouse and office space on a 38-acre site.

The submission outlines measures in the new facility that are being taken to maximise efficiency and reduce its environmental impact such as rainwater harvesting for water reduction.

"There will also be the use of air source heat pumps to provide heating where required and use of solar panels to reduce primary electrical energy input.

"There will also be over 2.3 hectares of landscaping including native Irish trees, wildflower meadow and ponds throughout the site."

The new facility will be in addition to the current depot in Naas Enterprise Park, which has serviced Penneys’ operations in Ireland for the last 17 years.

The new Newbridge depot will act as an all-island facility, creating additional capacity and will serve its stores in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Penneys added: "The depot, which will take three years to complete subject to planning permission will support the company’s ongoing national and international growth and supply chain network strategy into the future."