PHOTOS: Car loses control and rolls over on M50

The scene of the collision / Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the scene on the M50 yesterday morning when a roll-over collision caused delays to traffic.
The incident happened just after 11am at Junction 7 (Lucan) northbound.
Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí responded to the emergency.
There were delays on approach to the incident until the area was cleared again.
One person was taken to the hospital, but they did not sustain any life threatening injuries.
Another vehicle was also involved and was stopped at the scene.
