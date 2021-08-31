Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 31

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Rosie) Gallagher

Rose Brook, Drogheda Row, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, the staff and fellow residents of Rose Brook.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Tuesday at 10:30am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult.

Rosie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Brigid DOYLE (née Byrne)

Sallins, Kildare / Wexford Town, Wexford



Doyle (nee Byrne) (Sallins and formerly of Wexford Town) – Aug 29, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Brigid, beloved wife of the late Ted and dear mother of Edwin and Carmel; Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grand daughter Michaela, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at the Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins on Wednesday arriving for 11am Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards at Bodenstown Cemetery. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/ or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Pat FARRELL

Ballindoolin, Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Chris and sadly missed by his children; Peadar, Pat, Ann, Mairéad, Cora, Damien and Cliodhna, his grandchildren Charlie, T.J., Danny, Ēabha, Kieran, Róisín, Jane, Annie, Grace, Aoife, Sam, Áida and Dara, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Pat will repose at his home this Tuesday from 3pm to 7pm with people adhering to social distancing please. Pat's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 3pm in St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

You can take part in Pat's Funeral Mass via Zoom, the Meeting ID is 6949803979 and the Passcode is 12345

You can leave you condolences on the online condolence book below. The Farrell family would like to thank you for your support at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Ginty

Baroda Court, Newbridge, Kildare / Mulranny, Mayo



Ginty, Michael (Mick), Baroda Court, Newbridge & late of Mulranny, Co. Mayo. 29th August 2021. (Peacefully) at Naas with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Anthony, daughters Annette, Claire & Michelle, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, sister Maura, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Chris, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Connolly Snr

Gurteenoona, Athy Road, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Sharon and Ann, sons Aidan, Eugene, Pat and Derek, sisters Vera and Maura, brothers Brendan, Tom and Eugene, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a family funeral will take place. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday from 6pm with rosary at 8pm (HSE guidelines in place). Removal on Tuesday at 1:50pm (travelling via the Drawbridge) arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 2:30pm. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route , in the churchyard and in the cemetery, with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Patrick's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

House Private Please.