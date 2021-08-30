APPEAL: Did a staycationer lost this distinctive gold ring?

The gold ring
Gardaí are seeking the rightful owner of this distinctive gold ring so that it can be reunited.
On 26th July this year a tourist handed in a the piece of jewellery - which they had found on the Hill of Tara.
The visitors centre is currently in possession of the ring.
Any inquiries can be directed to Leontia or Joan at brunaboinne@opw.ie or 046 9423301.
Gardaí added; "It is a very distinctive ring and it would be great if the owner could be found."
