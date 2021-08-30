BREAKING: Hit-and-run in Newbridge this morning leads to Garda appeal for information

Newbridge Garda station
Gardaí are investigating a hit and run traffic collision in the Rosconnell area of Newbridge, at 10.20am this morning.
A woman in her 40s was seriously injured in the incident.
A garda spokesperson said: "The injured woman was standing beside a car when she was struck by a blue-coloured hatchback car which failed to remain at the scene.
"Two stationary cars were also damaged in the collision.
"Garda are carrying out a technical examination of both cars and an investigation is underway."
The injured woman was taken to Tallaght Hospital and is in a serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212.
