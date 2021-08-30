Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Car seized on M7 bypass section only open four months

Car seized on M7 bypass only open four months

The Sallins Bypass / PHOTO KEVIN MCFEELY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the Sallins Bypass - which opened in April - when they detected a car travelling at 114kph in 80kph zone.

The car was stopped and it was found that the driver had no license or insurance.

The car was seized under the Road Traffic Act. 

Proceedings are to follow in coming weeks. 

The €110m motorway project funded the widening to three lanes in each direction of the M7 between Naas and Newbridge and the addition of an interchange off the N7 on to the Naas ring road.

The upgrades are designed to improve motorway access and traffic flows around Naas, as well as Clane, Prosperous, and Straffan.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped car on the R410 between Naas and Blessington.

The driver had no insurance, driving licence or tax.

The car was impounded at the scene. 

The driver also tested positive for cannabis and was arrested for drug driving.

Court proceedings have commenced on the issue. 

Most Popular

Kildare GAA: SHC weekend results

Coill Dubh Johnny Byrne pushes his way past the challenge of EireOg Corrachoill Kevin Connor in the UPMC SHC, Group B, Round 1 game at St Conleth's Park. Picture: Sean Brilly

Kildare GAA: SHC weekend results

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media