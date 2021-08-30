Car seized on M7 bypass section only open four months

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the Sallins Bypass - which opened in April - when they detected a car travelling at 114kph in 80kph zone.

The car was stopped and it was found that the driver had no license or insurance.

The car was seized under the Road Traffic Act.

Proceedings are to follow in coming weeks.

The €110m motorway project funded the widening to three lanes in each direction of the M7 between Naas and Newbridge and the addition of an interchange off the N7 on to the Naas ring road.

The upgrades are designed to improve motorway access and traffic flows around Naas, as well as Clane, Prosperous, and Straffan.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped car on the R410 between Naas and Blessington.

The driver had no insurance, driving licence or tax.

The car was impounded at the scene.

The driver also tested positive for cannabis and was arrested for drug driving.

Court proceedings have commenced on the issue.