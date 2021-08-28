KWWSPCA: Could you give home to Yoko the greyhound?

We often see dead cats on the road, but it is especially sad if that cat has kittens. We recently got a call from a lady who was very upset because she had been feeding a feral cat and her litter of kittens who had taken up residence in her garden.

One morning she saw that the mammy cat had been killed on the road, leaving her very young kittens to a certain death if nothing had been done to help them.

She called the KWWSPCA and Elaine, our marvellous volunteer who organises our TNR (Trap, Neuter and Return) Service for feral cats. Elaine took the kittens into her care and found a foster mother, Niamh, who was willing to bottle feed these kittens until they are old and strong enough to feed themselves.

Thanks to everyone concerned, these kittens will go on to lead a happy, healthy lives in homes where they will be loved and cherished.

KWWSPCA Wag and Bone Dog Show: Sunday, September 5

The KWWSPCA is hoping to hold its very popular Wag & Bone Dog Show this year on September 5 next in the Parade Ring at Punchestown Racecourse.

It will, of course, be dependent on Covid-19 restrictions, but keep the date in mind as we all must be optimistic in these difficult times.

All types of dogs are welcome, especially rescue dogs. Registration for the show starts at 1pm and the show itself starts at 2pm.

This is very much a ‘Fun Dog Show’ and we welcome families and their dogs. We do, however, ask you not to bring puppies less than nine months old, as the show is not a suitable place for young puppies.

Dog of the Week — Yoko

Yoko is a very pretty female greyhound who is now looking for her forever home. She is an ex-racing greyhound and is about two years old. She is very affectionate, loves her walks and being around people. She seems to be fine with the other dogs at the shelter here in Athgarvan and enjoys their company.

Yoko has been spayed, microchipped (number 972274200049114) and fully vaccinated.

As with any rescue greyhound, we would not recommend Yoko to a home that has cats or even small, fluffy dogs as it is in her instinct and training to chase. Greyhounds should be walked on a lead for the same reason. They do not need a lot of exercise and really enjoy snoozing on a comfortable bed or sofa.

We ask for a minimum donation of €200 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is required.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook