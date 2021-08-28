Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Narraghmore land with asking price of €640,000 for sale

Battlemount: Top-quality agricultural parcel with guide price of €640,000 is on the market

Kildare Property Watch: Narraghmore land with asking price of €640,000 for sale

The land for sale

Reporter:

Reporter

Selling agents Jordan Auctioneers have a ‘lovely piece of top-quality land’ of circa 46.2 acres at Narraghmore for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €640,000.

Convenient location

The property is located in the townsland of Battlemount, close to Athy (12km), Kilcullen (20km), Newbridge / The Curragh (25km) and the M9 (7km). It is accessed via a series of very good quality roads with extensive frontage onto same.

There are superb views from the lands towards the Wicklow Mountains.

The property is ideal for any number of uses including dairy, equestrian or tillage, according to the auctioneers.

The 46.2 acres is in six divisions with a traditional farmyard, derelict cottage and 400 metres of frontage onto the local road.

The land is all in grass in good sized fields with mature timber and plenty of shelter.

Find out more

For further information, please contact Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan at 045 433550.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media