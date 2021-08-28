Kildare Property Watch: Narraghmore land with asking price of €640,000 for sale

The land for sale
Selling agents Jordan Auctioneers have a ‘lovely piece of top-quality land’ of circa 46.2 acres at Narraghmore for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €640,000.
The property is located in the townsland of Battlemount, close to Athy (12km), Kilcullen (20km), Newbridge / The Curragh (25km) and the M9 (7km). It is accessed via a series of very good quality roads with extensive frontage onto same.
There are superb views from the lands towards the Wicklow Mountains.
The property is ideal for any number of uses including dairy, equestrian or tillage, according to the auctioneers.
The 46.2 acres is in six divisions with a traditional farmyard, derelict cottage and 400 metres of frontage onto the local road.
The land is all in grass in good sized fields with mature timber and plenty of shelter.
For further information, please contact Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan at 045 433550.
