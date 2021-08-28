Kildare Property Watch: Stylish new homes for sale in the heart of Kildangan

A new development of 22 new two, three and four-bedroom homes in Kildangan village is being brought to the market.

The homes at Harristown are being developed by Belgrave and are brought to the market by DNG Doyle.

The properties are located within walking distance of the local primary school, shops and parish church, and are also within easy reach of Monasterevin and Kildare town.

Kildangan is convenient for commuters to Dublin, with train, bus and motorway access nearby.

The accommodation n the A-rated three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, which measure c 1,200 sq ft, comprises an entrance hall, living room, open plan kitchen/dining with utility off, three bedrooms (master en-suite) and family bathroom, two storage cupboards, and a large attic with option to extend, subject to planning permission, creating an additional c 500 sq ft of living space.

The A-rated spacious four-bed semi detached bungalows measure around 1,550 sq ft, and also feature a large attic with an option to extend, subject to PP, to create an extra 600 sq ft of living space.

The four-bed homes have an entrance hall, living room, open plan kitchen/dining, utility off, four bedrooms (master en-suite and walk-in wardrobe) and family bathroom.

All of the homes feature a luxurious condition with integrated appliances, stylish panelled doors with with brushed chrome handles, French patio doors to rear garden, driveway for two cars to front, double glazed PVC windows, alarm wiring, air to water heat pump heating system, walls and ceilings painted, contemporary design wardrobes, ample electrical specification, front and rear gardens seeded and silver granite paved patio areas.

Harristown homes are extremely energy efficient, featuring high levels of insulation in the walls, floors and roofs combined with other energy saving features to ensure lower energy usage and higher levels of warmth and comfort in these new properties.

Prices from €320,000.

For more information, contact selling agent DNG Doyle on 045 874795.

See below for more photos of the show property: