Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Man is constantly damaging mother's home, Naas court is told

Allegation

Naas Courthouse moving to Racecourse is not good for the town fears local solicitor

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A woman claimed at  Naas District Court her home is being constantly being damaged by her son was granted a protection order.

The woman said the man, aged in his late twenties, constantly intimidates and bullies her and behaves aggressively.

It was also alleged that his behaviour is relentless.

The pair live together in a property which has been altered and she gave him part of the house, she claimed.

She said he works from  home but she had to pay the bills.

She said her son has lost his livelihood following an accident but she cannot keep carrying him.

“My spirit is gone, I’m just beat at this stage,” she said.

She said he hever helps with any of the work and she said she has a dog which she believes will protect her.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media