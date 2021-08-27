Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Woman's ex-fiance said he come to workplace, Naas court told

Dundalk man hit with 15-year driving disqualification and six-month prison term

A woman’s former fiance threatened to come to her workplace, it was alleged at Naas District Court on August 5.

The woman told a court hearing that her boss had said that her job is in jeopardy if the man turns up there.

The woman told the court that they had previously been engaged but this was now off.

She said he had also come to her parents’ house.

“He’s very unpredictable and aggressive and he will show up,'' the woman claimed during the hearing.

She said he had contacted her boss.

The woman was granted an interim protection order by Judge Miriam Walsh and he told her that if he turns up at her workplace she should contact the gardaí.

She said the man is not to contact her by any means, electronic or otherwise.

