No insurance, tax or NCT in Monasterevin

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Monasterevin seized a car under road traffic legislation.
The vehicle had no insurance, no tax and no NCT certificate.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks as part of Operation Lifesaver recently where they detected a number of motorists travelling above the speed limit in an 80kmh Zone.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices and three penalty points were issued to all.
