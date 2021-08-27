New road safety measures outside schools

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has launched new guidelines for improving road safety around schools 26/8/21

Together with An Garda Síochána, the RSA are appealing to parents, guardians and teachers to ensure road safety is on the back to school checklist.

• Schools encouraged to develop a road safety plan;

• Drivers urged to watch out for children as schools return;

• 170 schools receive funding for ‘Safe Routes to School’.

ssistant Commissioner, Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána commented: “We always urge road users to behave responsibly but extra vigilance is required as children return to school. There will be increased traffic volumes on the roads with parents dropping their children to school and we remind parents to not create a hazard by double parking or parking on yellow lines which is an offence and causes potentially dangerous obstructions around the school gate. It’s also vital that motorists reduce their speed near schools and ensure they give plenty of space when overtaking any children who might be cycling or walking to school. Drivers must also obey the instructions of school wardens as they are there to protect children when crossing the road.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Ms. Hildegarde Naughton said: “I would encourage schools to read the new guidelines from the RSA and develop safety action plans to improve safety around their schools. For example, one of the measures outlined in the guidelines is the Safe Routes to School programme. It aims to create safer walking and cycling routes to alleviate congestion at the school gates and increase the number of children walking, cycling, or scooting to school. This can be done by providing walking and cycling facilities and even a complete reworking of a school’s entrance. 170 schools were notified in June this year that they are part of the first round of funding for safe routes to school. Funding for the rolling programme will be provided from the €1.8 billion for walking and cycling infrastructure committed under the programme for government.”

Speaking at the launch of this year’s back-to-school campaign and publication of the RSA’s new guidelines for improving road safety around schools, Ms. Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson, Road Safety Authority said: “Each school faces its own unique road safety issues depending on whether it is an urban or rural school, particularly during school opening and closing times. The mix of road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, vehicles and other road-using public, can lead to an unsafe environment. The RSA’s new guidelines, which have been developed in collaboration with government departments and agencies, will help school management to develop and implement a road safety action plan to reduce the risk of injuries while students and staff are travelling to and from school. It gives valuable advice on identifying the areas of concern around your school environment. It offers suggestions on how best to address these issues, provides examples and tells you where you can get help.”

The RSA’s new ‘Guidelines for improving road safety around your school’ were developed with input from the Department of Education and Skills, An Garda Síochána, Green-Schools / An Taisce, the City and County Managers Association, Local Authority Road Safety Officers, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the National Transport Authority.

The RSA’s new guidelines for ‘Improving Road Safety Around Schools’ are available here.