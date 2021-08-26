Plan to knock down old Kilcullen house and build nine new homes on site

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A developer wants to demolish a house and outbuildings to build nine new homes.
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council on the proposed development at Brownstown, Kilcullen.
The proposals refer to the construction of nine one and a half storey detached houses.
The construction of a main site entrance off the public road is also included.
An internal access road, footpaths, public lighting and landscaping are featured in the designs.
The proposed project has an estimated construction value of €2m, according to database Construction Information Service.
