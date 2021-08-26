Money raised after death of Narraghmore man to be donated to St Brigid's Hospice

The late Stevie Wright
On 18th May this year Stevie Wright from Narraghmore, Athy, Co. Kildare passed away in St. James’s Hospital having fought a brave battle against throat cancer.
Stevie was a keen golfer, a member of Athy Golf Club and two local Golf Societies, St Laurence's and Mollies, Narraghmore.
To honour Stevie’s memory the members of both societies decided to hold the first Stevie Wright Memorial Charity Golf Fundraiser.
The event took place in Athy Golf Club on Friday 6th August with over 40 golfers participating.
Thanks to generous sponsorship and donations from friends and colleagues of Stevie and the support of Athy Golf Club, the sum of €3,600 was raised on the day.
Stevie’s partner, Kathleen Corcoran, will be presenting a cheque for this amount to a representative of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, in Mel’s of Narraghmore on Saturday 28th August at 7.00 p.m.
