Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Money raised after death of Narraghmore man to be donated to St Brigid's Hospice

Money raised after death of Narraghmore man to be donated to St Brigid's Hospice

The late Stevie Wright

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

On 18th May this year Stevie Wright from Narraghmore, Athy, Co. Kildare passed away in St. James’s Hospital having fought a brave battle against throat cancer.

Stevie was a keen golfer, a member of Athy Golf Club and two local Golf Societies, St Laurence's and Mollies, Narraghmore.

To honour Stevie’s memory the members of both societies decided to hold the first Stevie Wright Memorial Charity Golf Fundraiser.

The event took place in Athy Golf Club on Friday 6th August with over 40 golfers participating.

Thanks to generous sponsorship and donations from friends and colleagues of Stevie and the support of Athy Golf Club, the sum of €3,600 was raised on the day.

Stevie’s partner, Kathleen Corcoran, will be presenting a cheque for this amount to a representative of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, in Mel’s of Narraghmore on Saturday 28th August at 7.00 p.m.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media