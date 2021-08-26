Gardaí investigating break-in at offices in Newbridge town

Newbridge Garda Station / FILE PHOTO: Aishling Conway
Newbridge gardaí are investigating a break-in at an office in the town earlier this week.
The Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí attended the scene of an alleged burglary that occurred at a premises in Newbridge, Co Kildare in the early hours of the 24th of August, 2021.
"No injuries were reported as a result of this incident and no property has been reported as missing from the scene.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
