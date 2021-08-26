WANTED: Kildare mums and babies needed for new TV series

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Mums and their babies or toddlers are being sought for a TV drama filming in Dublin.
Movieextras.ie are casting for a “baby yoga” class scene.
Mums are asked to apply using their baby’s name a with a photo of them and their babies.
The shoot takes place in Dublin on September 1.
Mums need to be available the full day for filming and would be required to attend a Covid test one or two days beforehand
See more information on this link.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.