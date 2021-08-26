Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, August 26

The death has occurred of Helen Mulhall

Narraghmore, Kildare



Helen Mulhall Battlemount, Narraghmore, Athy, Co. Kildare. Who sadly passed away on 24th August at St James hospital Dublin.

Very deeply regretted by her loving parents Christy and Bella, her partner Patrick, Brothers Christopher and Andrew, Sisters Elizabeth, Sharon and Nuala, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Helen Rest In Peace"

Removal from her family home on Friday morning, 27th August, to arrive at the church of S.s Mary and Laurence, Crookstown for 11am Requiem Mass burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Helen's family at the bottom of the page, Helen's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

The death has occurred of Bridget Barr (née Rafferty)

Leixlip, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Barr (née Rafferty) (Green Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Sarsfield Park, Lucan, Co. Dublin) August 21st, 2021 (suddenly) at her daughter’s home. Bridget, beloved wife of Iggy and dear mother of Christina. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son-in-law Mathew, granddaughter Caitlin, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Bridget’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on Friday, 27th August 2021, at 11.00am by following the link below;

http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Bridget’s funeral cortege will pass her house on Friday 27th August at 12.00 Noon approx. for those that wish to pay their respects. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) DEVEREAUX

Rosconnell Square, Newbridge, Kildare



DEVEREAUX Michael (Mick) Rosconnell Square, Newbridge, Co. Kildare (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Lisa Marie, sons Michael (Louie) and Kyle, grandchildren Maisie and Jayden, his mother Phyllis, brothers Benny, Wally and Robbie, sister Bridget, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mick Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11 o’clock Mass on Friday morning. The Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The family would like to say a special thank you to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh for looking after Mick so well. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Martha Finn (née Berns)

Cherryville, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of late Daniel. Sadly missed by her loving sons Paul, Philip, Noel, Brian, Alan, Jason and Dotty, daughters Sarah, Karen and Pamela, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Martha Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from her family home on Friday morning (27th August) to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Brochans Cemetery, Bracknagh.

Martha's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Jim McAULIFFE

Hartwell, Kill, Kildare



Beloved husband of Maura and father of Karen and Laura. Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, brothers Garry and Bertie, sons-in-law Emmet and Simon, grandchildren Liam, Alanna and Luca, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May Jim Rest In Peace"

Removal from the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday morning arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for Funeral Mass at 11am. In line with current guidelines the number of mourners in the church will be limited to fifty people. The webcam in the church is via the parish website on www.webcam.killparish.ie. Jim will be laid to rest in Eadestown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Mater Foundation on https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

he death has occurred of Hakeem OLANIYI

Celbridge, Kildare



OLANIYI Hakeem Mobolaji (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lagos, Nigeria) August 22nd. 2021 (peacefully) at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin. Hakeem, beloved husband of Alice and dear father of Darryl, Sean, Timmy and Diane. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sister, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. (50 Persons). A celebration of Hakeem’s life will take place on Friday (27th August 2021) at 12.30 Noon. (50 Persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.